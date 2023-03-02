On March 2, during the start of the school day, a fight broke out at Milton Somers Middle School, leading to the arrest of a 14-year-old student. According to school administrators, the student refused to comply with their requests to stop behaving disorderly after the fight broke up, leading to the involvement of school resource officers.

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the student attempted to continue the fight and resist arrest. As a result, the school was placed in hold status, and one of the officers sustained minor injuries while attempting to detain the student.

The student has been charged on a Juvenile Offense Report for affray, disturbing school operations, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault. In addition to criminal charges, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has also announced that the student will face disciplinary action.

Under Maryland law, the student has been released to a parent pending further legal proceedings. The authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact M/Cpl. K. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.