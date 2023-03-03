Aiden Doyle, a sophomore attackman from Annapolis, Maryland, found the back of the net six times, matching his career-best, to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a 20-8 victory over the visiting Marymount University Saints on Wednesday, March 1.

The Seahawks (3-2) have now scored 20 or more goals in back-to-back games, with their second consecutive triumph.

Doyle gave the Seahawks an early 3-0 lead with two back-to-back goals before Jack Williams interrupted their run with an unassisted goal. St. Mary’s finished the first quarter with a 4-1 lead, thanks to a goal by junior attackman Billy Higgins.

Between the second and third frames, the Seahawks put up 13 goals, with Doyle unleashing four goals and an assist, while sophomore attackman Keegan Preis added two scores and two assists. Marymount’s best offensive performance came in the third stanza, scoring five times to cut the lead to 11-5.

The Seahawks held the Saints to just one goal in three of the fourth quarter. They tallied a 43-32 shot advantage and edged Marymount, 33-31, in ground balls. Marymount gained the edge in face-offs, but senior Mitch Boudreau led the Seahawks with a 15-of-31 effort with a game-high nine ground balls.

Ben Robertson vs. Marymount (3.1.23) Credit: Bella Dunigan

Doyle matched his career-best of six goals while tallying a season-high eight points. Higgins ended the night with his second career hat trick on three goals, while Preis contributed two goals and two assists. Senior attackman Walker Krizman recorded three points with two goals and an assist.

The Seahawks’ next game will be on March 4 at Shenandoah, with a 1:00 p.m. start time.