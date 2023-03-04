Graduation rates for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Class of 2022 were released this week by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), revealing that nearly 93% of students graduated on time. The CCPS four-year cohort graduation rate was 92.6%, more than 5% higher than the statewide average of 86.3%. All seven high schools graduated students at a rate of at least 88% or higher.

The graduation rate for the CCPS Class of 2022 dropped slightly from 93.6% in 2021, but the percentage of students dropping out of school continues to decrease and remains lower than the statewide average. The CCPS four-year cohort dropout rate decreased from 4.49% in 2021 to 3.89% in 2022, while the statewide average for 2022 increased from 7.4% to 8.5%.

Graduation rates for the Class of 2022 by high school are as follows.

Henry E. Lackey High School: 92.62%.

La Plata High School: 92.88%.

Maurice J. McDonough High School: 92. 47%.

North Point High School: 97.81%.

St. Charles High School: 92.56%.

Thomas Stone High School: 88.24%.

Westlake High School: 90.31%.

The graduation rate for students with disabilities increased from 79.17% in 2021 to 81.62% in 2022, and the graduation rate for students identified as English Learners rose from 58.33% in 2021 to 62.12% in 2022.

Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., said the data shows progress and highlights the work necessary for students to continue achieving. CCPS provides personalized graduation plans for high school students to identify areas where they may need extra help, such as grade or credit recovery, tutoring, or other interventions.

CCPS offers alternative learning options for high school students to meet graduation requirements, including grade and credit recovery programs, dual enrollment and early college programs, Virtual Academy, and Summer School program offerings.

Graduation rate data for each Charles County public high school is available on the Maryland Report Card website.