The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) production of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “How I Learned to Drive,” opens on March 3 at the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater on the La Plata campus. The play will run through March 12, showcasing the talents of CSM alumni and current students.

Directed by Suzanne Donohue, the play explores the dark themes of survival, power dynamics, and sexual abuse. It is presented through the lens of a troubling relationship between a young girl and an older man. According to Donohue, “This is a ‘me too’ story from before there was ‘me too.’ It’s tragic and upsetting, but in the end, it’s empowering.”

Tickets for the play cost $15 for general admission, $10 for military with ID, seniors 65 and up, and youth 17 and below, and $5 for CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. Tickets can be purchased with cash at the box office or online with a credit card. Note that mature subject matter is discussed during the play.

Performances will be held on March 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 5 and 12 at 3 p.m. “How I Learned to Drive” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/arts/schedule/index.html.