Southern Calvert Baptist Church in Lusby, Maryland, will be hosting a free event on March 21st at 7 p.m. to discuss the changes that have been made to the Maryland State Department of Education Framework regarding Comprehensive Sex Education. The event is being organized in conjunction with the parent union Power 2 Parent (P2P). It will provide parents with important information about the lessons in Calvert County Public School classrooms on Comprehensive Sex Education.

The presenter for the event will be Melissa Goshorn, a prominent advocate for parental and student advocacy in Calvert County. Parents can expect to learn about recently proposed changes to state law that would alter how sex-ed is presented in local public schools, starting in PreK. They will also be given information on the steps they need to take should they wish to opt their children out of Comprehensive Sex Education.

Childcare will be provided for this event on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents needing childcare for this event must register by following the link provided. After the presentation, light refreshments will be provided, followed by a short question and answer session.

It is the goal of P2P to inform parents about changes that will directly affect their children and provide advocacy and support. SCBC will host this informational session in an unbiased and open setting.

Register in advance at the link.