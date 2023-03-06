The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team won their third consecutive game on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Seahawks faced off against the Shenandoah University Hornets and took home a well-deserved 11-8 victory. The game took place at Shenandoah University’s Shentel Stadium in Winchester, Virginia.

Sophomore attackman Aiden Doyle from Annapolis, Maryland, played a pivotal role in the Seahawks’ win, scoring four goals. Senior captain Cal Wilcox from Fallston, Maryland, also contributed to the win with two goals. Other players who scored for St. Mary’s were junior defenseman Ethan Little and sophomore attackman Keegan Preis, who each scored one goal.

The game was neck and neck in the first quarter, with each team scoring twice. Doyle and Wilcox scored St. Mary’s goals in the first quarter. Shenandoah netted the first goal of the second quarter, but the Seahawks responded with three consecutive goals from Doyle, Little, and Preis, giving them their first multiple-goal lead of the game, 5-3, with 3:40 remaining in the first half. The half ended in a tie, with both teams scoring two more goals.

Aiden Doyle vs. Whittier (2.25.23) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s took control of the game in the third and fourth quarters, putting together a 4-0 run and holding the Hornets to only three goals in the second half. Doyle scored two goals and an assist during the run, including a man-down goal. The Seahawks outshot Shenandoah 44-35 and won the ground ball battle 36-30.

Senior Mitch Boudreau led the Seahawks with a 15-of-23 effort at face-off X and eight ground balls, securing the face-off advantage for St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will next face off against the Penn College Wildcats on Tuesday, March 8, at JLR Stadium in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, at 3:30 p.m.