The Board of Education of Charles County held two meetings last month, a regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and a work session meeting on Monday, Feb. 27. Agendas for both meetings are posted to BoardDocs here. All Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https:// www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd .

The following are important updates from the Board’s Feb. 14 meeting.

Superintendent’s update

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., in her report to the Board highlighted topics that would be presented during the meeting such as the school system’s work toward the establishment of the dual language two-way immersion program, CCPS’ February celebratory events for Black History Month, Bus Drivers and Attendants Appreciation Day, Random Acts of Kindness Day and the 2023 CCPS Teacher of the Year. She also highlighted the recent increasing number of CCPS substitute teachers and acknowledged Louise Evans, human resources assistant and overseer of the substitute teacher program, for her work toward these efforts.

Dual language two-way immersion program

Kevin Lowndes, CCPS chief of teaching and learning, and Autumn Hoffman, specialist in world language/English for speakers of other languages, presented an update on the dual language two-way immersion program. The presentation focused on objectives such as what a dual language program is, the benefits of said program and CCPS’ implementation plan. The update can be found here.

Superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget

Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for CCPS, presented the superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget to the Board for consideration with updated changes. The total state funding increase is $27.9 million compared to last year with a county ask of an additional $9.2 million. The mandatory cost increase have decreased since the January work session by $1.8 million. View the full report on BoardDocs.

Intercategory budget transfer

Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for CCPS, presented to the Board an intercategory budget transfer of $4.4 million in accordance with Education Article 5-105. The request is necessary to support categories such as administration, instruction, special education, operation of plant, maintenance of plant and capital outlay. Find the full report on Board Docs.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future update

Christina Miller, CCPS coordinator of district innovation, and Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, shared an update with the Board about the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. In the presentation to the Board, Miller gave a brief overview of the Blueprint’s timeline and gave background information on Pillars 3 and 4. She also spoke on the college and career ready pathways, resources for students, and governance and accountability. Lowndes presented on the additional funding received for targeted programs. Find the full presentation on BoardDocs .

Legislative update

Eric Schwartz, CCPS staff attorney, shared highlights on various bills before the state legislature that could affect local Boards of Education. Read the full report on BoardDocs.

School renaming policies update

Superintendent Navarro presented to the Board highlights on the Board’s request of the process of naming and renaming CCPS schools. The decision was made among Board members to create a policy on naming and renaming CCPS schools. The Board decided that members Jamila Smith and David Hancock would work with Superintendent Navarro and staff members to review Board Policy 7230 to determine policy details moving forward.

Student Member of the Board voting rights

Amira Abujuma, Student Member of the Board (SMOB), requested that her presentation of SMOB voting rights be delayed to a later Board meeting to revise her proposal. She asked Board members to share what they believe the SMOB should not vote on and why.

Recognition of resolutions, students and employees

During the recognition portion of the meeting, the Board presented resolutions for March.

The resolutions included Read across Charles County accepted by Ki’Tira Shorter, first grade teacher at Malcolm Elementary School, along with her students, Gianna Oliff and Malakai Stafford; Women’s History Month accepted by members of the Charles County Commission for Women; and Fine and Performing Arts Month accepted by Sheryl Pollard Thomas, dance teacher at Maurice J. McDonough High School, and Aaraya Thompson, a member of the McDonough dance program. Watch the resolution portion of the meeting starting here.

The Board also recognized exemplary students and staff members from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, Thomas Stone High School, General Smallwood Middle School and William A. Diggs and J.P. Ryon elementary schools. Find the start of the recognition portion of the meeting here.

Action items

On the action item portion of the agenda, the Board approved minutes, personnel recommendations, Board work session minutes, the FY2024 operating budget and intercategory budget transfers.

The following are important updates from the Board’s Feb. 27 work session.

Superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget

Karen Acton, CCPS chief financial officer, and Sherri Fisher-Davis, budget manager for CCPS, presented to the Board an overview of changes made to the superintendent’s proposed FY2024 operating budget. Acton presented the changes and requested the approval of the new proposed budget. View the FY2024 budget planning model here.

Elementary School 23

Mike Heim, chief of operations and supporting services, updated the Board on the Elementary School 23 construction award approval. Heim also highlighted the projected school opening timeline, budget implications, involved stakeholders, and requested approval of the contract award to Keller Brothers, Inc.

Discussion on town halls

Chairperson Michael K. Lukas, Vice Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., Board members and Superintendent Navarro discussed the history of Charles County town hall meetings in the community and details on future meetings.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future update

Christina Miller, coordinator of district innovation, presented to the Board an update on the Blueprint’s implementation plan. She highlighted major goals and objectives of the Blueprint by pillar, CCPS updates and phase one submission, data, reflection, engagement and next steps.

Overview of school calendar options

Shelley Mackey, director of communications, and Linda Gill, executive director of school administration, updated the Board on CCPS calendar options. Highlights in the presentation included historical calendar data, committees involved in the process, Board review/approval of calendar, the process completed for the 2023-2024 calendar, calendar survey results, alternative options for the calendar and an overview of planning for the 2024-2025 school year calendar.

Action items

On the action item portion of the agenda, the Board approved the revised changes to the FY2024 budget and the Elementary School 23 contract.