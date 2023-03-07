On March 5, 2023, a serious motor vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Bayside Road and Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, prompting a response from members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team. The accident involved a passenger car and a personal mobility scooter, resulting in serious injuries sustained by the scooter operator.

According to preliminary investigation reports, Christopher C. Carryington, a 74-year-old North Beach resident, was operating his mobility scooter in the crosswalk across Bayside Road when he was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord, driven by 67-year-old Owings resident, Kathy Ann Jones. Jones was making a left turn onto SB Bayside Road when the collision occurred, causing Carryington to be ejected from his scooter and suffer serious injuries.

Carryington was immediately transported to MedStar Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation by DFC A. Ostazeski of the Crash Reconstruction Team. However, it appears that driver error may have been a contributing factor to the collision.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact DFC A. Ostazeski by emailing andrew.ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling 410-535-2800 and referencing case #23-15203.