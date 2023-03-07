A Southern Maryland man nearly threw away a $50,000 prize he won on a Gold X20 scratch-off ticket. The lucky winner, who goes by the nickname “Mamba,” and his wife purchased several scratch-offs at Wawa #584 in La Plata, and during the sorting process, almost threw away the winning ticket. “Mamba” of Temple Hills plans to purchase a home using the $50,000 he won on a Gold X20 scratch-off. Credit: Maryland Lottery

The 22-year-old “Mamba” said he and his wife created two piles of scratch-offs, one for the winners and another for non-winners. As they were sorting, they noticed a scratched-off ticket that they thought was a non-winner. However, before throwing it away, they decided to check for a prize, and to their surprise, they found out that it was worth $50,000.

“We were going to throw the ticket away. We are lucky we didn’t!” said “Mamba.”

The lucky winner, who works in sales, said he and his wife plan to use the prize money to help purchase a house. They were both deciding if they should try to get a house in this tough market, and now, they can do so.

The St. Mary’s County Wawa, where “Mamba” bought the ticket, will also benefit from the win. The store will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.