Ellicott City’s Stephen Alam, a senior at Marriotts Ridge, has been named as the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday morning, March 7. This marks Alam’s second time receiving this honor, with the first coming in 2021. Alam’s teammate, Boris Palmade ’26, also received the honor in September of 2022.

Alam, the team’s captain, had a standout performance, winning all four of his matches, as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team picked up wins over Stevenson University and Goucher College. His efforts contributed significantly to the Seahawks’ 3-0 record this season.

In his No. 2 singles match, Alam won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, over Stevenson’s JJ Bonta before fighting to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 victory over Goucher’s Calis Nguyen. Alam and his doubles partner, Boris Palmade, also won both their matches at No. 1 doubles.

St. Mary’s College (3-0) will be in action again on March 14, in a non-conference match against the University of Lynchburg in South Carolina over Spring Break.

2022-23 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week