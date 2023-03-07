On March 5th, at approximately 7:36 p.m., police officers responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway near St. Mark’s Drive for a single-vehicle crash. According to reports, the vehicle had gone off the roadway and crashed into several trees. All three occupants of the vehicle were juveniles and were ejected from the car during the crash.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders found that two of the occupants had sustained injuries and required immediate medical attention. The injured juveniles were flown to nearby hospitals for treatment, and one is reported to be in stable condition, while the other remains in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the third occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital by ambulance. It was later determined that the vehicle involved in the accident had been stolen.

The identities of the individuals involved in the accident are still pending confirmation, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact PFC D. Walker at 301-932-2222.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with reckless driving and the importance of obeying traffic laws.