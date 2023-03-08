Aiden Doyle, a sophomore from Broadneck High School, has been named the United East Offensive Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse. The United East Conference office made the announcement on Monday afternoon for the week ending March 5.

The St. Mary’s College men’s lacrosse team went 2-0 in the past week, earning victories against Marymount University and Shenandoah University. Doyle stood out for the Seahawks, scoring ten goals and providing three assists over the two games.

Doyle started his week with a career-tying six goals and two assists in the win over Marymount before adding another four goals and one assists against Shenandoah. Currently, he leads the United East in goals, assists, points, and points per game.

St. Mary’s College (4-2) will return on Wednesday, March 8, when the Seahawks open their conference campaign against Penn College at 3:30 p.m. at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

Congratulations, Aiden Doyle, and good luck to the Seahawks in their upcoming games!

