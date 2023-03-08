The St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park is now offering assistance with health insurance enrollment to community members beginning March 7, 2023.

A Medicaid Specialist from the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to answer questions and assist with Medicaid enrollment. Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are highly recommended to avoid wait times.

Residents are encouraged to bring the necessary documents to apply, which include photo identification, proof of citizenship, social security number, and proof of income. For any inquiries or to make an appointment, residents can call 301-904-8949 or email smchd.healthhub@maryland.gov.

SMCHD will continue to offer assistance with health insurance enrollment at its main office in Leonardtown during regular business hours. For more information about available health insurance programs, visit smchd.org/healthinsurance.