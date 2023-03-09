On March 3, a 12-year-old student at Piccowaxen Middle School entered a classroom where he did not belong, sat next to another student, and tried to grab her hand, which she refused.

The situation escalated when the teacher dismissed the class, and the male student inappropriately touched the victim and followed her toward her locker. The male groped the victim a second time while walking behind her, then walked away only to return and touch her again.

Following the incident, the school resource officer (SRO) was notified and conducted an investigation in collaboration with the school administration. Although the student cannot be charged due to his age under Maryland law, Charles County Public Schools may impose disciplinary action on the student.

The school district urges any individual who has been touched or assaulted inappropriately to contact school staff or the school resource officer immediately. Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to contact M/Cpl. Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.

It is essential to ensure the safety of all students in schools and to create a learning environment that is free from harassment or inappropriate behavior. The school district takes all reports of misconduct seriously and works diligently to investigate them thoroughly.