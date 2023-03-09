On Saturday evening, a pedestrian was killed in a motor vehicle collision involving a Porsche on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in Waldorf, Maryland. Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to the scene after receiving a report of the incident at around 8:36 pm.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team, a 2015 Porsche Macan S operated by Mark Anthony Conner Sr. (58 yoa) of Waldorf, MD was traveling southbound on United States Route 301 near Acton Lane when it collided with a pedestrian who had entered the travel lanes of southbound United States Route 301.

The pedestrian, identified as Juan Alcides Urias-Hernandes (35 yoa) of Waldorf, Maryland, was not in a crosswalk or implied crosswalk at the time of the incident. Mr. Conner Sr. remained on the scene and called 911, but unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team has taken over the investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision. Currently, pedestrian impairment (alcohol) and pedestrian error appear to be factored in the crash. The authorities have not released any further details on the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Maryland State Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.