The CalvertHealth Foundation Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic scholarships. The scholarships aim to assist students pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields.

According to the foundation, since its inception, the scholarship fund has awarded more than 545 scholarships, amounting to more than $925,000, to students in the area. Interested applicants have until April 30 to submit their applications.

Applicants must be accepted into an accredited nursing school or another allied health curriculum to be eligible for the Allied Health Scholarship. A generous endowment from Calvert Arundel Medical Facilities, Inc funds the scholarship.

Meanwhile, the E. Anne Spitzer, MD Memorial Scholarship, created in 1988, is open to students who graduated from Calvert County High School and are pursuing a medical career. The scholarship was established to encourage Calvert County students seeking careers in the medical field in honor of Dr. Spitzer and is funded by Dr. Spitzer’s friends, family, and the Calvert County Medical Society. Students must be admitted to an accredited medical school at the time of application, with a minimum GPA of 2.5.

For further information and specific guidelines and application forms, interested applicants may visit the CalvertHealth Foundation website at www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships. They may also call the foundation at 410.414.4570.