St. Mary’s Ryken High School celebrated the accomplishments of fourteen student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The ceremony took place in early March at the Donnie Williams Center, with the students’ parents, family members, coaches, staff, and fellow students in attendance.

The fourteen student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the next level were:

  1. Ryan Marquez – Baseball – Penn State University
  2. Brayden Newman – Baseball – McDaniel College
  3. Spencer Horwitz – Baseball – Radford University
  4. Anthony Gonnella – Baseball – St. Mary’s College of Maryland
  5. Chase Schumacher – Baseball – Lynchburg College
  6. Cam Schaller – Baseball – University of North Carolina at Charlotte
  7. Brandon Ruocco – Baseball – University of Mary Washington
  8. Megan Freeny – Soccer – Marywood University
  9. Grace Jacobs – Soccer – Catholic University of America
  10. Jenna Snead – Soccer – Misericordia University
  11. Meghan Stuart – Soccer – Fairleigh Dickinson University
  12. Alli Cherry – Volleyball – Susquehanna University
  13. Savannah Warner – Volleyball – Bridgewater College
  14. Caroline Fitzgerald – Volleyball – Randolph-Macon College
Dawson Wetherald Baseball Mount Aloysius College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Grace Rorke Dance Mount St. Mary’s University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Samantha Pennell Swimming Messiah University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Madeleine Hicks Girls Lacrosse Christopher Newport University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Daryus Henderson Football Wheeling University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Kolby Hayden Baseball Shepherd University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Breanna Gott Football Managing University of West Florida Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Trent Gerhardt Baseball Penn State Berks Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Connor Ebey Football Central Michigan University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Virginia Fisher Girls Lacrosse Flagler College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Perry Foreman Football Albright College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
David Fajerski Baseball Virginia Weslyan University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Caleb Butler Football Bowie State University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School
Blake Bagley Baseball Virginia Wesleyan University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

The student-athletes were recognized for their hard work, dedication, and talent that earned them the opportunity to continue playing their sport at the next level.

St. Mary’s Ryken High School is proud of these student-athletes and wishes them the best of luck as they embark on the next chapter of their academic and athletic careers.

