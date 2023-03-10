St. Mary’s Ryken High School celebrated the accomplishments of fourteen student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The ceremony took place in early March at the Donnie Williams Center, with the students’ parents, family members, coaches, staff, and fellow students in attendance.

The fourteen student-athletes who committed to play their sport at the next level were:

Ryan Marquez – Baseball – Penn State University Brayden Newman – Baseball – McDaniel College Spencer Horwitz – Baseball – Radford University Anthony Gonnella – Baseball – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Chase Schumacher – Baseball – Lynchburg College Cam Schaller – Baseball – University of North Carolina at Charlotte Brandon Ruocco – Baseball – University of Mary Washington Megan Freeny – Soccer – Marywood University Grace Jacobs – Soccer – Catholic University of America Jenna Snead – Soccer – Misericordia University Meghan Stuart – Soccer – Fairleigh Dickinson University Alli Cherry – Volleyball – Susquehanna University Savannah Warner – Volleyball – Bridgewater College Caroline Fitzgerald – Volleyball – Randolph-Macon College

Dawson Wetherald Baseball Mount Aloysius College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Grace Rorke Dance Mount St. Mary’s University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Samantha Pennell Swimming Messiah University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Madeleine Hicks Girls Lacrosse Christopher Newport University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Daryus Henderson Football Wheeling University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Kolby Hayden Baseball Shepherd University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Breanna Gott Football Managing University of West Florida Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Trent Gerhardt Baseball Penn State Berks Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Connor Ebey Football Central Michigan University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Virginia Fisher Girls Lacrosse Flagler College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Perry Foreman Football Albright College Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School David Fajerski Baseball Virginia Weslyan University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Caleb Butler Football Bowie State University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School Blake Bagley Baseball Virginia Wesleyan University Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

The student-athletes were recognized for their hard work, dedication, and talent that earned them the opportunity to continue playing their sport at the next level.

St. Mary’s Ryken High School is proud of these student-athletes and wishes them the best of luck as they embark on the next chapter of their academic and athletic careers.