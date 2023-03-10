The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Baseball Team traveled to Hood College for an in-state matchup with the Blazers on Wednesday. Despite a strong start, the Seahawks came up just short, falling 6-3 to the Blazers.

In the top of the first inning, the Seahawks were able to take a quick lead with Dan Weeden’s double to right field, sending George Berbakos home from first. However, the Blazers would respond by taking a 4-1 lead after the first three innings.

St. Mary’s would cut the lead in half to make it 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning. Trevor Smith got the Seahawks’ inning started with a double to right field and Garrett Pullium followed that at bat by reaching first on a walk. The Seahawks would see Smith get to home plate when Myles Pittman singled to center field. Despite the momentum, St. Mary’s would strand two runners on base and Hood would go on to extend their lead to 6-2 by the bottom of the eighth.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks would put on their rally caps in the top of the eighth and get the bases loaded with one out. Adrian Auber would reach home on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-3 with two outs. Unfortunately for St. Mary’s, the rally would end there and the Blazers would go on to win 6-3.

In the box score, Myles Pittman finished the game with two hits and an RBI, while Ian Walters had a game high three hits in four at-bats. Dan Weeden finished with a team high two RBIs. Erik Thomas started on the mound for the Seahawks and pitched six innings, facing 36 batters and giving up two earned runs. Ryder Chalk and Michael Roeder would come on in relief.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back in their next game against Wilson on March 11th at 2:00 PM in Chambersburg, PA.