The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Friday the signing of Michael Baca as their shortstop for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old infielder is entering his fifth season in professional baseball, and it will be his third season in Southern Maryland.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Baca began his career in 2017 with the New Britain Bees, where he first met Manager Stan Cliburn. He has played in various leagues, including the Frontier League, the American Association, and the Canadian-American Association. Baca returned to the Atlantic League in 2019 to play for the High Point Rockers before joining the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2021.

Last season, Baca won the job as the everyday shortstop for the first-half division championship-winning team. He logged 970 innings, turning 46 double plays and 293 assists, the second most in the Atlantic League. His performance on the field was crucial to the team’s success, and the Blue Crabs are thrilled to have him back for another season.

Baca is now the sixth returning player from last year’s playoff team, and his signing is just one of many additions to the 15th-anniversary roster. Fans can expect to see a strong lineup on the field this season, and the Blue Crabs are looking forward to playing in front of a packed crowd of proud members of Crustacean Nation.