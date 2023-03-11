Ronald Eugene Watson, also known as Sabir Muhammad, age 59, from Brandywine, Maryland, was found guilty by a federal jury on 23 counts of aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns.

The guilty verdict was announced on Friday by the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Erek L. Barron, Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office.

The evidence presented at trial revealed that Watson operated SW Accounting Associates in Largo, Maryland, and from 2015 to 2017, he prepared fraudulent Forms 1040 and related Schedules A and C for his clients, including inflated and fictitious tax deductions and fraudulent business profits and losses to obtain larger tax refunds. Watson varied his preparation fees depending on the amount of the refund requested, with fees typically ranging from $500 up to $1,500.

“This conviction should also put unscrupulous preparers on notice about the consequences that await those who do not play by the rules,” said IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter.

Watson faces a maximum of three years in federal prison for each of the 23 counts of aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for June 13, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

The IRS-CI was commended for their work in the investigation by U.S. Attorney Barron and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg. Mr. Barron and Mr. Goldberg also thanked Assistant United States Attorney G. Michael Morgan, Jr. and Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, who are prosecuting the case.