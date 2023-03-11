The Commissioners of Calvert County have officially designated March 2023 as Good Sportsmanship Month in recognition of sports’ critical role in promoting positive character development, teamwork, and inclusion.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated March 2023 as Good Sportsmanship Month. Credit: Calvert County Government

Sports are an integral part of American and Maryland culture, and the month-long initiative aims to create a safe and healthy environment for athletes of all ages and abilities. Through the promotion of good sportsmanship, players, coaches, and fans can foster the development of positive personal growth and physical fitness.

The initiative encourages citizens to promote fair play, good etiquette, and good character within the community, both in and out of sports. By creating a culture of good sportsmanship, the community can come together to ensure a positive and safe environment for all athletes.

Maryland’s Good Sportsmanship Month initiative is an opportunity for all individuals involved in sports to reflect on the importance of good sportsmanship and recognize its positive impact on the community.