Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks brought in a combined $339,421,546 in handle during February 2023, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. In addition, they generated $2,796,880 in contributions to the state, with each sportsbook contributing 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Mobile handle for February was $325,078,708, including $15,810,783 in free promotional play provided to customers by sportsbooks, which is deducted from the taxable win. Mobile wagering accounted for $2,698,767 in contributions to the state, while retail sportsbooks contributed $98,114.

Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on promotional play deductions in their first full fiscal year of operation. Thereafter, promotional play deductions are capped at 20% of the prior year’s taxable win.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s performance, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, can be found in the chart available for download at mdgaming.com.

Since the launch of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021, the cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund has reached $11,481,200. Additionally, $1,385,899 in expired prizes have been contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund.

Maryland’s sports wagering market began with five retail locations in December 2021, with the first seven mobile sportsbooks launching in November 2022. As of February 2023, there were 10 retail locations and eight mobile operators, with more expected to launch in the near future.