The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recently honored Brenda Sipe, a bus and van driver from the Calvert County Department of Transportation, as the March 2023 Employee of the Month. Sipe was recognized for her unwavering dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the board, Sipe’s commitment was unmatched. While many people were adjusting to the changes caused by the pandemic, Sipe continued to drive her routes. She filled in every day and on every run during a driver shortage, always with a smile on her face.

Sipe’s diligence to the community and workplace was commended by many, as were her offers to help in any situation and her endless desire to learn something new.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulated Sipe on her well-deserved recognition and expressed their appreciation for her hard work and dedication.

The Calvert County Department of Transportation also congratulated Sipe and expressed their gratitude for her service.

Sipe’s dedication and commitment during the pandemic is an inspiration to others, and her recognition as Employee of the Month is well-deserved.