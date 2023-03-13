Elizabethtown College’s men’s lacrosse team pulled out a hard-fought victory against St. Mary’s College of Maryland in a non-conference match on Saturday, March 11. In a closely contested game that went down to the wire, Elizabethtown scored the game-winning goal with just 2:30 left in regulation and held off St. Mary’s for the rest of the game, eventually winning 13-12.

The Seahawks had the better of the first quarter, edging out the visitors by 5-4. The Blue Jays responded with a 5-2 run in the second quarter, taking a 9-7 lead at halftime. The Seahawks came back in the second half, outscoring the visitors by 5-1 in the third quarter, to take a 12-10 lead into the final 15 minutes. However, the Blue Jays tied up the game at 12-12 with 7:06 remaining in the game, and eventually scored the game-winner with 2:30 to go.

Sophomore Aiden Doyle was the standout performer for St. Mary’s College, scoring three goals and providing two assists for a team-best five points. Doyle’s first goal of the game also marked his 100th career point, which he achieved in just 26 games.

Credit: Mary Quinn

Elizabethtown’s defense played a crucial role in the win, causing 12 of St. Mary’s season-high 25 turnovers. The Blue Jays also picked up 41 ground balls to the hosts’ 34.

Elizabethtown’s Riley Langen led all point-getters with seven points, scoring twice and assisting on five others. Brayden Franey made 10 saves for the Blue Jays, while St. Mary’s Ben Robertson turned away six shots.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will face No. 15 Denison (2-1) in their next match on March 14.