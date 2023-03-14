The 2023 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) event at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum drew an amazing group of hosts from community businesses and organizations offering a wide range of fun, hands-on activities. The museum was packed March 11th with attendees of all ages engaging in a wide array of interactive displays and activities.

Now in our third year of joining this special event, the St. Mary's County Arts Council would like to thank the museum for the opportunity to meet so many people of all ages interested in STEAM concepts.

We would also like to thank everyone who participated in our Community Art Project featuring an airplane in flight. Visitors to our table decorated wooden circles with colorful designs including flowers, hearts, favorite pets, butterflies, a number of Pokémon balls, rainbows, and many other clever creations which were collectively glued to the painting.

Our brand new 3D printer steadily churned a groups of discs which were used for decorating the clouds in the skyline. The goal of our activity was to show attendees how technology and engineering concepts can be integrated and applied to art. We were so amazed at everyone’s creativity! The airplane project will remain on display at the museum for the rest of March and also April 2023.

Be sure to plan to join next year for the 2024 STEAM event at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum!