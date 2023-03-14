Last week, local musician Phillip Parsons announced on his Facebook that he would no longer be touring, and his music future is uncertain at this time. Phillip began his music career at the now-closed Cheeseburger in Paradise in California, MD. The Green Turtle now occupies the building. Below is the post Phillip made to his friends and fans regarding his decision:
David M. Higgins II, Publisher/EditorEditor-in-Chief
David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East... More by David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor