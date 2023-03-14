Foodies and fun-seekers are gearing up for a massive food truck event in Solomons, Maryland, scheduled for March 25th. The event is set to feature an array of food trucks, vendors, and participating businesses spread throughout the island.

According to Donna House, Event Chair of “Savor Solomons,” all fees collected during the event will go toward supporting the Solomon’s July 4th Fireworks celebration. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Southern Maryland community.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event in support of the Solomons July 4th Fireworks,” House said. “It’s going to be an incredible day of food, drink, music, and community spirit.”

The event will take place from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Tiki Bar, No Thyme To Cook, and Calvert Marine Museum. Food trucks and vendors expected to participate include El Coqui, Luckydog Ice, Taste of the Tides, DMV and Beyond, Calvert Crabs, Salted Scoop, Smokin Fatties BBQ, Rita’s Ice of Solomons, Sweet Blue Smoke, Mrs. Moo’s Corner, Catch of the Day, Illuminate Me, The Robin’s Nest, Blue Wind Gourmet, The Grill Sergeant Barbecue, Cookielyn and Company Catering, K’s Lunchbox, Nicolletti’s Pizza, Grizzly Mountain Grill, Wildwood BBQ Company, and more.

In addition to food and drink, the event will feature live music by “Run Catch Rain” at the Tiki Bar. Participating Solomons businesses with “Special Events” include Carmen’s Gallery, Blue Shell Gifts, Solomons Mission Center, No Thyme To Cook, Calvert Marine Museum, Tiki Bar, Juice Buzz, Maylee’s Boiled Peanuts, Maylee’s Handmades, and more.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the food, music, and community spirit,” House said. “It’s going to be an unforgettable day.”

For more information, visit the Savor Solomons Facebook page or website at https://solomonsmaryland.com/.