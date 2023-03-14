Sophomore Aiden Doyle and junior Ethan Little of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team were recognized by the United East Conference office on Monday for their outstanding performances in the week ending March 12. Doyle was named Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Little was awarded Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Seahawks started their week with a commanding 29-7 conference win over Penn College on March 8, followed by a hard-fought 13-12 non-conference loss to Elizabethtown College on March 11. Doyle played a significant role in both games, scoring seven goals and two assists while reaching his 100th career point milestone. He now leads the United East in goals, points, and assists per game.

Little, a defenseman, was a defensive standout with ten ground balls and four turnovers, including a career-tying three caused turnovers against Elizabethtown. He ranks third in the conference for ground balls and caused turnovers.

With a record of 5-3, the Seahawks will face No. 18 Denison University at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Md., on Tuesday, March 14, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

2023 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 20 – Sam Hills, Penn College, So., A

Feb. 27 – Walker Krizman , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 6 – Aiden Doyle , St. Mary’s College, So., A

Mar. 13 – Aiden Doyle , St. Mary’s College, So., A

2023 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week