In the early morning of March 12, 2023, a tragic accident involving a tow truck and a sedan occurred on southbound Crain Highway at westbound Maryland Route 32. According to police reports, the 2013 Freightliner tow truck was traveling southbound on Crain Highway near westbound Maryland Route 32 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda sedan. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to leave the right side of the roadway and hit trees.

Sadly, the driver of the Honda and the rear-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. In contrast, the front-seat passenger was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 1 to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was also taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified as 54-year-old Irene Nkechi Onwukwe, from Glendale, Maryland, and 85-year-old Josephine Monyei, also from Glendale. The front seat passenger, a 62-year-old woman from Whiteplains, Maryland, remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

The Maryland Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Vehicle 1 involved in the crash was a 2013 Freightliner tow truck driven by a 45-year-old adult male from Churchton, Maryland, who sustained minor injuries in the crash. Vehicle 2 was a 2010 Honda sedan.

This tragic event is a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving practices and the devastating consequences that can result from even a momentary lapse in judgment or attention on the road.