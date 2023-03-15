The Atlantic League announced on Tuesday that Jim Ed Warden has been named to their Silver Anniversary Team, in honor of their 25th anniversary season. Warden, known as one of the greatest closers in Blue Crabs history, spent six seasons in Southern Maryland, leading the team to their first post-season appearance in just their second season.

Over the course of his time in Southern Maryland, Warden recorded 252 strikeouts, a 2.77 ERA, and 134 saves (2nd in ALPB history) in 284 Atlantic League appearances. Jim Ed was also named a First-Team Postseason All-Star in 2010, 11, and 13 and made appearances in the 2013 and 2014 ALPB All-Star games.

When asked about his time in Southern Maryland, Warden said, “The end of my time was very different than in the beginning, but all six years I spent in Southern Maryland, the friendships, the teammates, and the baseball, was amazing and I wouldn’t change any part of it.”

This latest accolade for Jim Ed Warden is well deserved and the Atlantic League’s recognition of his contributions to the league is a testament to his skill and talent as a closer. Congratulations, Jim Ed Warden!

Read the Atlantic League’s release on the addition to their Silver Anniversary team: https://www.atlanticleague.com/story/silver-anniversary-team.