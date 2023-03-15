The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team traveled to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for their annual spring break trip to compete in the PTR Spring Tennis Fest. On March 14th, the Seahawks faced off against the Hornets of the University of Lynchburg but fell in both singles and doubles.

The duo of Max Esztergomi and Stephen Alam fought hard and won the number two doubles spot in overtime, but it was the only doubles win for the Seahawks. In singles, Esztergomi made an impressive effort at the number five spot, winning the second set 6-4 but ultimately falling in the third set tiebreaker. Alam helped score the only points for the Seahawks. Credit: Bill Wood

The Seahawks will have a chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday, March 15th as they take on Washington College in the second day of the PTR Spring Tennis Fest.

This loss puts the Seahawks at a 2-4 record for the season so far.