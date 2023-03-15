The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has recently launched the Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS®) program, providing weight loss support to community members who seek a healthier lifestyle. The program has been helping people manage their weight since 1948 and provides the tools necessary to make healthy living a part of everyday life.

The program involves weekly in-person or online meetings where participants can access resources to support healthy eating and physical activity. Members-only resources include recipes, weight tracking, and fitness guides. The first 30 participants will be granted free membership. Others can access TOPS® programming starting at $49 per year.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, believes that the support of others and program resources can be key in helping people establish healthy lifestyles and reach their weight loss goals. “Trying to do it alone can be tough. Unhealthy lifestyles and carrying excessive weight can directly lead to many different chronic illnesses, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer,” she said.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department TOPS® program is available to all community members interested in joining. Interested participants can either complete the form on their website or call 301-475-4330 to participate.

To learn more about the TOPS® program, please visit: www.tops.org/.