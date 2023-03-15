St. Mary’s College of Maryland announced on Tuesday, March 14, that senior Karon Williams has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Region 4 Second Team. This is a historic achievement, as Williams is the first-ever Seahawk women’s basketball player to earn D3hoops.com All-Region honors.

Williams was recognized for her top-level work ethic and ability to compete with the best of them by Britt Kenney, second-year Head Coach. This All-Region honor comes nearly a month after Williams became the first-ever Seahawk women’s basketball player to pick up conference Player of the Year honors, garnering the 2022-23 United East Conference Player of the Year title.

Williams finished her final campaign as a Seahawk as the league’s scoring leader with 20.0 points per game, ranking 25th in Division III. She also led the conference with 114 assists and was ranked 48th in Division III. Williams scored in double digits in 23 of 25 games, including 16 games where she tallied 20 or more points.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland (17-8, 13-3 UEC) finished tied for second in the regular-season conference standings with a 13-3 record, claiming the No. 3 seed after tiebreaker rules in the United East Championship Tournament. The Seahawks’ 17 wins marked the first time since the 2007-08 campaign that the Seahawks have won 15 or more games in a season.

The St. Mary’s fantastic season came to an end in the semifinals, falling 71-54 to No. 2 seed Penn State Harrisburg on February 24.