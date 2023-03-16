Governor Wes Moore led the Board of Public Works meeting at the Treasury Building in Annapolis on Tuesday, which saw approval for $17.2 million in Capital Grants funding and Maryland’s General Obligation bond sale. The meeting also involved a discussion on the governor’s commitment to transforming care for veterans at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

“This work is necessary if we are to build a government responsive to the people it serves and that leaves no one behind,” said Governor Moore.

The board approved the $17.2 million in Capital Grants funding for essential capital projects across the state, including museums, community centers, medical and athletic facilities, community revitalization, and historical buildings. The Capital Grant programs will be administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ Capital Grants Office, which has over 2,000 active capital grant projects worth $2 billion.

“These grants are great investments for Maryland’s arts, sciences, culture, community, and health,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “The department takes great pride in assisting these organizations with their ability to update, expand, or renovate their facilities.”

The Board also approved the state’s $400 million General Obligation bond sale to fund the state’s capital projects and priorities. Maryland recently retained its AAA bond rating from the three major rating entities—Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings.

“Retaining our AAA bond rating is an achievement that speaks to our sound fiscal policies and practices, saving Maryland taxpayers millions of dollars,” said Maryland Department of Budget and Management Secretary Helene Grady.

During the meeting, the Board learned about the swift action taken by Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods to help Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. The facility was recently relegated to a one-star status by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The department is working closely with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Maryland Department of Health, and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to address the challenges at the facility.

“The situation at Charlotte Hall is a product of years of poor oversight and mismanagement—a pattern that we are seeing all across the State of Maryland as our administration continues the work of rebuilding state government and identifying areas that require both immediate and long-term action,” said Governor Moore.