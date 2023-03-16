Pocky, a one-year-old 36-pound beagle mix, is in search of a forever home. Despite having no fault of his own, he is in need of a new home where he can spend his days with a loving family.

According to the Baltimore Beagle Rescue, Education and Welfare (BRSM), Pocky is a friendly boy that gets along well with people of all ages and other dogs. He loves to hang out with his humans and has good house manners, but also enjoys being outside and going for walks or playing with a friendly canine companion.

Pocky walks nicely on a leash but also enjoys adventures with his doggy daycare friends. He would be the perfect addition to any home with a fenced yard and a canine companion.

If you’re interested in adopting Pocky or another beagle, you can send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. You can also visit the BRSM website to see more photos and read about Pocky’s personality and traits.

Many rescue organizations rely on social media to help find homes for their dogs, and Pocky’s story is no exception. We encourage you to share this post with your friends and family, and anyone who might be interested in providing a loving home for this adorable pup.