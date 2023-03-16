PNC Bank and the St. Mary’s County Health Department have joined forces to provide free financial education and coaching services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. The first session, which will focus on budgeting, will be held on March 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Participants in the program will receive practical tips on managing personal finances and developing and maintaining their own budget. Future sessions will address additional financial health topics such as navigating banking resources and programs, growing savings, retirement planning, and investment strategies for various budgets.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC), one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States. Franklin McNeil, Vice President of Community Development Banking for PNC Bank, said the bank is committed to helping all members of the community achieve their financial goals.

“Collaborating with community organizations that share this goal, like the St. Mary’s Health Hub, enables us to deliver solutions that make a difference and help our neighbors achieve their financial goals,” McNeil said.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasized the importance of financial well-being for maintaining good health. “We are tremendously grateful to our partners at PNC Bank for not only making the Health Hub possible but for also extending their commitment to our community by offering financial education programs at the Hub,” Brewster said.

The sessions will be held at St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Those interested in registering for a session with a PNC Bank representative can call 301-904-8949.