As the winter season comes to a close, anglers are out enjoying good fishing for yellow and white perch spawning in open rivers. Chesapeake Bay waters are also warming up for game fish such as yellow perch that are spawning or preparing to spawn. The forecast for the upcoming week calls for warmer and less windy weather, which is good news for anglers.

The upper Chesapeake Bay is the top spot for yellow perch spawning, and anglers are enjoying good fishing in the North East River, the upper Bush and Magothy rivers, and the Chester River near Millington. Small lip-hooked minnows on a small jig head, shad dart, or bottom rig are the most popular ways to catch them.

White perch are also arriving in many areas, especially on the Bay’s western side. The lower Susquehanna River will be one of the last places for them to arrive due to the cold water coming from the Conowingo Dam. Grass shrimp and pieces of bloodworm work well for white perch on small jigs and bottom rigs.

Bluegill sunfish, photo by Eric Packard This nearly 8-pound rainbow trout caught by David Oneal is an example of the trophy trout program that places one of these beauties in most every area that is stocked. Photo courtesy of David Oneal Richard Chase had a great time fishing for yellow perch on Mattawoman Creek recently. Photo courtesy of Richard Chase Wayne Bell sent in this picture of a nice catch of white perch in the upper Choptank River. Photo courtesy of Wayne Bell Angelina Watts holds up a beautiful yellow perch caught recently. Photo by Rich Watts

A mix of blue and channel catfish can be found in most of the region’s tidal rivers. They tend to be holding in the channels and can be caught on a variety of cut bait, with oilier baits working the best. Chicken livers and breast meat can work well, and all baits do better when dipped in scents such as menhaden oil.

Anglers in the middle bay region also fish for yellow and white perch, which have been in their spawning areas for the best part of a week. The later days of the yellow perch season allow anglers to catch post-spawn yellow perch, which is a good idea from a conservation standpoint. Small lip-hooked minnows fished on small shad darts, jig heads, or bottom rigs are the best baits for yellow perch.

White perch are just downriver from the yellow perch, and will be entering the upper reaches of their spawning rivers at some point this week. The upper Choptank River all the way up to Red Bridges is perhaps the most popular spawning area to fish for white perch. Grass shrimp and pieces of bloodworm on small jigs, shad darts, or bottom rigs are a few of the best choices to catch them.

Anglers looking for catch-and-release action with pre-spawn striped bass are jigging with large soft plastic jigs in the 8-inch range at the Calvert Cliffs Power Plant warm water discharge, or where the fish can be spotted on depth finders. Others are trolling heavy bucktails and parachutes dressed with 9-inch sassy shads along channel edges.

In the lower bay region, anglers enjoy good white perch fishing in the Nanticoke and Wicomico rivers as they make their way to spawning grounds. The Potomac River tributaries also offer excellent fishing for white perch. Grass shrimp and pieces of bloodworm are the favored baits for white perch fishing whether used on small jigs or a bottom rig.

Fishing for yellow perch in some of the tributaries of the tidal Potomac is good this week and anglers are enjoying catching them. Lip-hooked minnows rigged on a small jig head, a shad dart or bottom rig are a good way to fish for yellow perch.

Anglers interested in catch-and-release fishing find large striped bass moving along the steep edges of the shipping channel. The Potomac River is also open to catch-and-release fishing for striped bass. When striped bass can be spotted on depth finders, jigging with large soft plastic jigs.

In the coming week, anglers can expect good fishing for trout stocked in open areas and exciting action for yellow and white perch in the upper reaches of the spawning rivers. As the days grow longer and warmer, Chesapeake Bay waters will also warm up for game fish such as yellow perch that are spawning or preparing to spawn. This week’s fishing forecast report gives anglers a detailed insight into the best fishing locations, baits, and techniques for catching a variety of fish in the different areas of the Chesapeake Bay.

The fishing report also provides valuable information on fishing in freshwater areas. Trout stocking crews are putting out trout, and this week stocked more 2,000 trout in ponds that are now open for fishing in Prince George’s and Calvert counties.

The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States, spanning more than 200 miles from Havre de Grace, Maryland, to Norfolk, Virginia. The bay is home to more than 3,600 species of plants and animals, including blue crabs, oysters, and striped bass. It is a popular destination for recreational fishing, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources provides weekly fishing reports to help anglers plan their trips.