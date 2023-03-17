In an effort to prevent impaired driving accidents during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is once again offering $15 rideshare credits to Maryland residents. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Governors Highway Safety Association and Responsibility.org.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday period saw 135 impaired driver-related crashes, 42 injuries and one preventable death in Maryland. To avoid similar incidents this year, a limited number of rideshare credits will be available to claim on March 17-18. Once the claim limit has been reached, only those who have claimed the rideshare code will be able to redeem the code for that day during specific times.

The code can be acquired by visiting ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare and will be valid from 4 p.m. on Friday to 3 a.m. on Saturday, and from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 3 a.m. on Sunday. To redeem the credit, users can input the code under the “Add Lyft Pass” section of the Lyft app’s “Payment” menu.

Aside from taking advantage of the rideshare credits, there are other measures that can be taken to ensure safety on the road during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. These include designating a sober driver, calling a family member or friend, and utilizing public transportation.

For more information on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and their efforts to promote safe driving, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow them on social media.