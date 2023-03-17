The 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships kicked off on March 15 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. The event serves as a platform for talented swimmers from across the United States to showcase their abilities.

Luke Schwenk, a sophomore from Annapolis, Md./Broadneck, made his first career trip to the NCAA Championships and became the first-ever Seahawk male swimmer to be an NCAA qualifier. Schwenk earned Honorable Mention All-American Honors in his first event of the championships, the 50 freestyle. Luke Schwenk at 2023 NCAA Championships (Day 1, 3.15.23) Credit: Crystal Gibson

Schwenk entered the morning’s 50 freestyle preliminaries seeded 26th with his NCAA B cut of 20.35, which he set at the 2023 Atlantic East Conference Championships. In the morning, Schwenk swam a school and conference record of 20.26 to win his heat and secure a spot in the evening’s consolation finals.

In the consolation final, Schwenk broke his own school and conference records, touching the wall in 20.20 to finish seventh in the consolations and 14th overall. Schwenk achieved two NCAA B cuts in the 50 freestyle this season and broke his own school and conference records in the event five times.

Schwenk will return to the pool on Saturday, March 18, to compete in the 100 freestyle. He goes in seeded ninth with his NCAA B cut of 44.44 set at the Atlantic East Championships. Schwenk has achieved two NCAA B cuts in the 100 freestyle this season.

The championships will continue through March 18, with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Greensboro Aquatic Center serving as the hosts.