The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team experienced a tough loss on March 15th against the Shoremen of Washington College at the PTR Spring Tennis Fest in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Shoremen blanked the Seahawks in both singles and doubles.

Despite the effort of the duo of Ethan Black and Keawe Johnson, who fought hard in the number two doubles spot, they were unfortunately defeated 8-4. The Seahawks lost the number one and number two doubles spot and did not play anyone in the number three spot, resulting in the Shoremen winning the third doubles spot by default.

Credit: Bill Wood

Stephen Alam played in the number one singles spot in singles and fell in two sets. However, he made a comeback after being taken down 6-1 in the first set and recovered to a 7-6 loss in the second. The Seahawks only played in the top four singles spots, and the Shoremen took the number five and six spots by default.

The St. Mary’s College Men’s Tennis team will be looking to rebound from this loss as they travel to York College of Pennsylvania to take on the Spartans on Saturday, March 25th.