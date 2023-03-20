D.C. United has appointed Carl Robinson as the new assistant coach for the team. Robinson, a 46-year-old Welshman, returns to Major League Soccer (MLS) after managing the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Newcastle United Jets in the Australian first division for the last two seasons. Previously, Robinson was the head coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2014 to 2018.

“Carl is an experienced MLS coach who has a great understanding of the league, both as a player and coach,” said Wayne Rooney, D.C. United Head Coach. “He’s already added a lot of value to the coaching side, and his knowledge and experience will be a great addition to our backroom staff.”

Credit: D.C. United

Robinson managed the Wanderers for 33 matches during the Covid pandemic with a 10-11-12 record before joining D.C. United. Before that, he was the head coach for the Newcastle Jets from Feb. 6, 2020 to Oct. 14, 2020, earning a 7-3-1 record while his team scored 19 goals in 11 matches before he left with the club entering administration. After two seasons in Australia’s first division, Robinson had a 17-14-13 record as head coach with 71 goals scored in 44 matches.

“I’m proud to join D.C. United and be a part of the coaching staff for such a historic MLS club,” said Robinson. “I’m excited about the project that’s being led by Wayne Rooney and believe that the team can be successful this season. I want to thank ownership, Dave Kasper, and Wayne [Rooney] for the opportunity, and I look forward to getting started.”

Robinson began his coaching career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the Assistant Coach in 2012. After two years under Manager Martin Rennie, Robinson was promoted to Head Coach in 2013 after a successful 2012 season where the Whitecaps made the MLS Cup Playoffs and were runners-up in the Canadian Cup Championship. In just under five seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Robinson managed a 77-49-73 record with 277 goals scored in 199 matches. He competed in the playoffs three times in four years.

Robinson also had an extensive playing career, winning the English Championship with Sunderland AFC and Portsmouth and the Canadian Cup Championship with Toronto FC. In total, Robinson played in 440 club matches, scoring 35 goals, and recording seven assists across 10 different clubs. Robinson also represented the Welsh National team and made his debut in 1999, amassing 52 Senior national team caps and one goal with Wales before retiring in 2009.

The addition of Robinson to the coaching staff brings MLS experience and an understanding of the league, which will undoubtedly prove valuable to D.C. United’s efforts to build a winning team.