Three years on from the first declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organisation, professionals across the nation have gradually returned to the traditional way of commuting.

However, new research from leading eBike engineers, Swytch Technology, has revealed that young professionals, who are new to the workforce, are leading the charge in reframing how we approach the daily commute – with 42% of Gen Zs stating that they avoid jobs where majority office working is a requirement because they hate commuting into the city.

According to Career experts, Zippia, 76.4% of Americans drive to work, whereas only 5% of the American workforce relies on public transport. This majority return to the traditional commute costs Americans dearly, with a report from the American Automobile Association (AAA) finding that the average cost of driving a mid-size car is approximately $9,122 per year. A professional driving an hour a day to and from the office costs a staggering $760 per month.

Amidst this majority return to the traditional commute, Swytch’s new research highlights that Gen Zs are eager to show that going into the office doesn’t have to cost the earth. Swytch’s study found that 27% of Gen Zs now cycle or use an e-mode of transport to get to their job, emphasizing how this age group embraces near-term actions, such as embracing electric mobility.

Furthermore, the University of Tennessee has found that if just 15% of short car trips were replaced with e-bike trips, the United States could reduce carbon emissions by 12 million metric tons per year. Given that Gen Zs are at the forefront of climate activism, it is no surprise that they are leading the charge in making minor adaptations to their daily habits by reinventing the daily commute. Swytch’s study also found that an impressive 43% of Gen Zs say they will change to an electric-powered mode of transport to reduce fossil fuels’ impact on the environment.

As the United States looks to reduce its carbon emissions, the country must look towards the younger generation for inspiration on achieving this goal. With Gen Zs leading the charge in changing the way we approach the daily commute, it’s clear that the next generation is keen to make small changes to their everyday lives that can significantly impact the environment.