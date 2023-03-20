On Saint Patrick’s Day, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the addition of three pitchers to their roster for their upcoming 15th anniversary season. The team welcomed fireballers Jared Burch and Ian Kahaloa, while Alex Merithew returned to the club after being a pivotal contributor in the 2022 season. Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Alex Merithew, a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher from Missouri, set new career highs in innings pitched, wins, and ERA last season. After proving himself at an open tryout, he was signed on the spot and became a versatile pitcher for the Blue Crabs, starting in a reliever role before moving into the starting rotation halfway through the season. Merithew looks to continue his success with the club for his second season.

Ian Kahaloa, a 25-year-old power pitcher from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, was a top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization after his rookie year. Last season, he led the Pioneer League in strikeouts as the Grand Junction Rockies won the league championship.

Jared Burch, a 24-year-old flamethrower from Houston, Texas, transferred from the outfield to a pitcher at Houston Christian University, where he played under World Series Champion Lance Berkman. He dominated the California Winter League with a 0.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in just 15 innings pitched.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are excited to kick off their 15th anniversary season in just 42 days. Single-game tickets are now on sale, and the promotions schedule has been released for their “Shell-ebration.” Fans can look forward to seeing the new additions to the roster and the return of a pivotal contributor in Merithew.