The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Team had an impressive start to their outdoor season as they competed in the Betty S. Rogers Invitational in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Seahawk’s team was among thirteen other teams, including the hosting Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan University, that participated in the two-day track meet.

The meet began on Friday afternoon, and the Seahawk’s men’s throwers had a strong start as two of them finished in the top fifteen. Marion Lajara placed ninth in Men’s Hammer Throw, while Max Baitman came in eleventh. Zack Kralec achieved first place in Men’s Pole Vault with a height of 3.65 meters, setting a new school record for Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Pole Vault. Kralec also placed fifteenth in Men’s Javelin Throw with a distance of 30.15 meters.

Amaun Hill broke the school record and achieved a top-ten finish in Men’s Long Jump at 5.72 meters. Patton Harbourt secured fifth place in Men’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase with a time of 12:26.45. The quartet of Michael Wade, Nate Norris, Zane Obi, and Eli Henson broke the school record in Men’s 4×800 Meter Relay, earning third place overall. Jaedon Aso, Emmanuel Douge, Amaun Hill, and Alex Gouin also broke the school record in Men’s 4×200 Meter Relay and placed fourth.

On Saturday, Marion Lajara achieved another top-ten finish, earning eighth place in Men’s Discus Throw with a distance of 32.43 meters, and eighth place in Men’s Shot Put at 10.88 meters. Michael Wade broke the Men’s 3000 Meter Run school record with a time of 9:17.49, earning him a third-place finish. Nate Norris secured eighth place overall in Men’s 800 Meter Run.

The Seahawks will next compete in the Blue & Silver Challenge hosted by the Christopher Newport Captains in Newport News, Virginia on Saturday, March 25th.