The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks women’s basketball team’s season came to an end on March 7, after losing 87-40 to the Montgomery College Raptors in the quarterfinal round of the NJCAA Region 20 Division II women’s basketball tournament.

The Hawks struggled offensively, shooting 16-62 from the field, 2-12 from the 3-point line, and 6-15 from the charity stripe. Their inability to execute their sets and find the proper spacing for themselves led to 19 turnovers, which Montgomery capitalized on by stealing the ball 20 times.

Despite the tough loss, Lillian Reynolds put up a strong performance for the Hawks, recording eight blocks, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Taylor Dean was the leading scorer for the Hawks with 12 points, while Janaya Sims had nine points and three steals. Angeleen Mulero recorded eight points, six rebounds, and three steals, Tia Dixon secured a team-high seven rebounds, and Tayloni Ricks finished with four points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block.

The Hawks finished the season with a 6-11 record overall and 5-6 in Region 20 Division II play.

