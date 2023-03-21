The United East Conference office announced Monday afternoon that St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s senior Mitch Boudreau has been awarded the United East Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending March 19. Mitch Boudreau named United East Defensive Player of the Week (3.20.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Despite splitting the games this past week, with a 14-10 loss to No. 18 Denison University and a 12-6 non-conference win from SUNY Brockport, Boudreau’s impressive performance on the field earned him this honor. In the loss to Denison, Boudreau won 59.1% of his face-offs and collected 10 loose ball pickups. He followed up with an even more remarkable performance against Brockport, winning 13-of-19 face-offs, and gathering a career-tying 11 ground balls.

With his consistency and standout performances, Boudreau leads the United East with 120 face-off wins, a .571 face-off win percentage, 77 ground balls, and 7.70 ground balls per game, which ranks 53rd in Division III.

St. Mary’s College’s lacrosse team has an overall record of 6-4 and will play their next game on Saturday, March 25, against Bridgewater (Va.) College.

The Seahawks are excited about the recent recognition of Boudreau’s performance, and his Defensive Player of the Week title highlights his tremendous efforts on the field.

