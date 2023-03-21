The Washington Spirit announced its start-of-season 26-player roster, which includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 11 midfielders, and four forwards. According to the team’s announcement, midfielder Tori Huster and defender Anna Heilferty will not occupy a full roster spot to begin the season due to a season-ending injury (SEI). However, Huster is expected to re-join the active roster in 2023. Defender and 2023 draft pick Delaney Graham is also yet to report due to ongoing rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Credit: Washington SPirit

The 2023 Washington Spirit roster features 17 returning players, including 11 who signed new contracts in the off-season. Dorian Bailey, Aubrey Kingsbury, and Sam Staab each signed new three-year deals, while Tara McKeown inked a three-year deal with a fourth-year option. Jordan Baggett and Anna Heilferty signed on for two more seasons with a third-year option, and Nicole Barnhart, Camryn Biegalski, Amber Brooks, Tori Huster, and Marissa Sheva committed to new one-year deals.

The team also welcomed nine new players, including Canadian defender Gabrielle Carle, who signed with the club in December, and French midfielder Inès Jaurena, who signed on in February. The Spirit also signed midfielders Paige Metayer and Chloe Ricketts this month, in addition to five of the club’s 2023 draft picks: goalkeeper Lyza Bosselmann, midfielders Nicole Douglas and Riley Tanner, and forwards Civana Kuhlmann and Lena Silano.

The Washington Spirit’s 2023 season will kick off on Sunday, March 26, when the team hosts OL Reign at 4 p.m. EST at Audi Field. Fans can secure their tickets to all 2023 Spirit home matches with a season membership, which grants them access to priority seating, an exclusive gift from the Spirit, and special events throughout the season.

In 2012, the Washington Spirit launched as a professional women’s soccer team based at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The team plays in the National Women’s Soccer League, North America’s premier women’s soccer competition.