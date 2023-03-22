Junior Leelee Denton of Nashville, Tenn. has been named the USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Player of the Week, after being named Patriot League Attacker of the Week and NAAA Co-Athlete of the Week earlier in the week. The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: U.S. Naval Acdemy

Denton’s outstanding performance helped Navy secure a pair of victories last weekend, including a 13-12 win over No. 19 Jacksonville and a 21-13 win over Bucknell in the opening Patriot League play. She made 11 goals on 11 shots, including two game-winning goals.

Denton started the week with an impressive six goals against the nationally-ranked Dolphins, finishing a perfect six goals on six shots, including the game-winning goal. She followed up that performance with a 5-for-5 performance on the road against the Bison.

In addition, Denton also went 2-for-2 in free-position opportunities and added a ground ball. She now has four hat tricks for the season and 11 for her career.

Navy is set to face Lehigh in a Patriot League matchup on March 25th at Bethlehem, Pa. The game will air on ESPN+ and the opening draw is slated for 12:00 p.m.