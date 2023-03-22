The Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall and Community Bank of the Chesapeake have partnered to award the St. Mary’s County Health Department with a $10,000 grant to promote the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among young people age 15-44 in the United States. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline connects anyone in crisis – via call, text or chat – to a trained call specialist who will provide support and connect them to local resources as needed.

“The Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall’s members recognize that suicide is a fight that can affect anyone, and we are proud to partner with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Community Bank of the Chesapeake to help with the County’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline initiative,” said Theresa Dorsey, President, Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall.

“We’re proud to support the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline initiative. We hope the funds contributed to this cause help build community awareness of suicide prevention and assist those in their time of need. With suicides on the rise, it is vital to have resources and support readily available. Thank you, St. Mary’s Health Department, for leading this initiative,” said Jimmy Burke, President and CEO at Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

“The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is important to getting immediate support to people when they are in the vulnerable moments of a crisis related to mental health or substance use,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We greatly appreciate this grant from the Rotary Club of Charlotte Hall and Community Bank of the Chesapeake. The funding will connect residents to the new 988 resource and other community services that can help get them through their time of crisis.”

For more information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or to find local resources for behavioral health support, please visit smchd.org/crisis.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.