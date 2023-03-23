Metrc, the leading provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., has announced the expansion of its contract with the State of Maryland to support the regulation of its adult-use cannabis market. The company has been working with Maryland’s Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) since 2016 to regulate the state’s medical cannabis market. Metrc was subsequently selected to help launch and regulate the new market, and medical sales began in 2017.

Nearly two-thirds of Maryland voters approved a referendum to legalize adult-use cannabis in 2022, leading to the expansion of Metrc’s track-and-trace government contract to include the adult-use supply chain. Metrc will work alongside the renamed Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission to facilitate data collection and regulatory insight for Maryland’s cannabis market.

“As Maryland’s adult-use cannabis program comes online, we are dedicated to expanding upon the existing foundation created from our work with the state’s medical market since 2016,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “As the backbone for the cannabis supply chain, the Metrc team is excited to continue working side-by-side with the state and innovating our technology so Maryland patients and consumers remain confident that they are consuming safe products, and licensees are provided an environment to thrive.”

Metrc’s track-and-trace platform enables licensed operators to track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the company’s unique RFID tag model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system. This system helps operators optimize inventory control, accurately report sales data, and improve cultivation management while providing state regulators with transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of Maryland’s patients and consumers.

Metrc holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, including Washington, D.C., and maintains a strong presence in the Northeast.